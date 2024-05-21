Fixed startup crash

This should hopefully fix a startup crash that some people were seeing! If you are still having issues let me know.
Thank you for your patience!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update