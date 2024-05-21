 Skip to content

ANIMAL WELL update for 21 May 2024

Fixed startup crash

Build 14436310 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 03:09:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This should hopefully fix a startup crash that some people were seeing! If you are still having issues let me know.

Thank you for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Magic Jar Content Depot 813231
