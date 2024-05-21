 Skip to content

Spellmasons update for 21 May 2024

Patch v1.37.0

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big thanks to everyone who have been reporting bugs on Discord! There's some significant fixes in here relating to desyncs, the "turn wont continue" bug (hopefully), and the memory leak.

Changelog:
fix: Softlock fix attempt 2
All spells now have builtin timeouts with error reporting to prevent
softlocks (where the game is working but the turn wont continue).
This should resolve the softlock issue or in the least tell me what's
causing it.

fix: large memory leak
HUGE THANKS to DeathmonkeyJ (Github) and @Jace (Discord) for pointing me in the right direction

fix: Force Move desync fix
All spells that use force move (push, pull, etc) should be MUCH more reliable
in multiplayer now

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1618381
macOS Depot 1618382
