Patch v1.37.0

Big thanks to everyone who have been reporting bugs on Discord! There's some significant fixes in here relating to desyncs, the "turn wont continue" bug (hopefully), and the memory leak.

Changelog:

fix: Softlock fix attempt 2

All spells now have builtin timeouts with error reporting to prevent

softlocks (where the game is working but the turn wont continue).

This should resolve the softlock issue or in the least tell me what's

causing it.

fix: large memory leak

HUGE THANKS to DeathmonkeyJ (Github) and @Jace (Discord) for pointing me in the right direction

fix: Force Move desync fix

All spells that use force move (push, pull, etc) should be MUCH more reliable

in multiplayer now