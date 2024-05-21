Hotfix | TUNE UP Update - Customization Soft-Lock, Crash, Navigation Fixes

Hey Dwarves,
This is a small hotfix patch addressing some crashes, soft-locks with customization and AI navigation.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: A bug where timers on the player were unproperly de-allocated when leaving.
- Fixed: A bug where Druid Spirits get stuck while wandering.
- Fixed: A bug where players can get soft-locked in the Customization HUD.
- Fixed: A bug where players could no longer restock if a delivery was skipped from store closure.
Map
- Adjusted: Simplified the navigation paths for customers to prevent getting stuck.
- Adjusted: Table position and navigation in Expansion One that caused larger customers to get stuck.
- Fixed: Collisions on environmental minecarts in the outside area incorrectly blocking the player and their camera.
