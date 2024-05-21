 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bronzebeard's Tavern update for 21 May 2024

Hotfix | TUNE UP Update - Customization Soft-Lock, Crash, Navigation Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14436097 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 02:26:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Dwarves,

This is a small hotfix patch addressing some crashes, soft-locks with customization and AI navigation.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: A bug where timers on the player were unproperly de-allocated when leaving.
  • Fixed: A bug where Druid Spirits get stuck while wandering.
  • Fixed: A bug where players can get soft-locked in the Customization HUD.
  • Fixed: A bug where players could no longer restock if a delivery was skipped from store closure.

Map

  • Adjusted: Simplified the navigation paths for customers to prevent getting stuck.
  • Adjusted: Table position and navigation in Expansion One that caused larger customers to get stuck.
  • Fixed: Collisions on environmental minecarts in the outside area incorrectly blocking the player and their camera.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2422871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link