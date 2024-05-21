 Skip to content

Random Core Defense update for 21 May 2024

v1.0.36 Update

Balance adjustment

  1. Ganghwa's attack speed was rough, and it buffed damage and fatal damage.
  2. The higher the reinforcement, the more valuable the figures were adjusted.
  3. Modified that the damage additional characteristic is multiplied by the pre-enhancement value of core damage to be multiplied by damage after enhancement.
  4. The difficulty level of the boss has been raised.
  5. Knuffed the Legendary odds. (0.0025->0.0008)
  6. In the second round, regular mobs will gain characteristics such as physical fitness regeneration.

UI improvement

  1. Displays the difficulty level selected during the game.
  2. If the enhancement value is 0, it is not displayed in the preview.
  3. Added a toggle that makes the failure sound turn off when the random core button fails additionally.

Adding Level Up Options

  1. Added properties that cause damage in proportion to maximum physical strength.
  2. Added properties that add additional damage when the remaining physical strength is less than 50%.

