v1.0.36 Update
Balance adjustment
- Ganghwa's attack speed was rough, and it buffed damage and fatal damage.
- The higher the reinforcement, the more valuable the figures were adjusted.
- Modified that the damage additional characteristic is multiplied by the pre-enhancement value of core damage to be multiplied by damage after enhancement.
- The difficulty level of the boss has been raised.
- Knuffed the Legendary odds. (0.0025->0.0008)
- In the second round, regular mobs will gain characteristics such as physical fitness regeneration.
UI improvement
- Displays the difficulty level selected during the game.
- If the enhancement value is 0, it is not displayed in the preview.
- Added a toggle that makes the failure sound turn off when the random core button fails additionally.
Adding Level Up Options
- Added properties that cause damage in proportion to maximum physical strength.
- Added properties that add additional damage when the remaining physical strength is less than 50%.
Changed files in this update