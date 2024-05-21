-
Added an alternate sex scene for every sex scene (other than the finale!) to be unlocked upon reaching a character's epilogue! Featuring new artwork and writing!
-
Fixed minor bugs regarding legacy sound effects
-
Fixed rare bug causing text to dissapear
-
Added the ability to pass time during the day at the dormitory
-
Minor dialogue and VO adjustments
PMC Promiscuity update for 21 May 2024
Build 1.0.2 - Alternate sex scenes added!
