PMC Promiscuity update for 21 May 2024

Build 1.0.2 - Alternate sex scenes added!

Build 1.0.2 - Build 14436052 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 02:26:32 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added an alternate sex scene for every sex scene (other than the finale!) to be unlocked upon reaching a character's epilogue! Featuring new artwork and writing!

  • Fixed minor bugs regarding legacy sound effects

  • Fixed rare bug causing text to dissapear

  • Added the ability to pass time during the day at the dormitory

  • Minor dialogue and VO adjustments

