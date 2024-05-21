RM Remake Playtest now avaliable! + Official Discord!

[[EMERGENCY BROADCAST]]
The playtest for the remake is now open as a beta branch! At the moment, it's extremely barebones with less content than the main game. The biggest highlight is that it runs through Unity now, scrapping GMS2 completely. This allows me to continue development, implement higher-quality assets and spare more performance for demanding stuff in the future.
Currently, all you can do is play a "survival mode" and see how long you can survive for! I'm aiming to update this as regularly as I can, so please be patient. In the meantime, see what you can break or give me feedback on what you'd like to see in this mode before I work on the campaign!
Please provide feedback on our server: https://discord.gg/DsJRKs965c
Here's the full patch notes:
V.0.0.1 Beta Playtest
NEW
- Upgraded from GMS2 to Unity 2020.3.26f1
- Respawn Invulnerability Timer
- Automatic V-Sync
- Random Asteroid Spawning
- Native 1080p/60fps Support
CHANGES
-
Story mode is removed
-
Settings menu is removed
-
Music is removed
-
Dying no longer resets the level
-
Player speed slightly increased
-
Asteroid speed majorly increased
-
Improved the scoring system
BUGS
- Several crash issues solved with the Unity remake
KNOWN ISSUES
- Consuming 2 lives in one asteroid
Changed depots in remakeplaytest branch