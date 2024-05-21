RM Remake Playtest now avaliable! + Official Discord!

[[EMERGENCY BROADCAST]]

The playtest for the remake is now open as a beta branch! At the moment, it's extremely barebones with less content than the main game. The biggest highlight is that it runs through Unity now, scrapping GMS2 completely. This allows me to continue development, implement higher-quality assets and spare more performance for demanding stuff in the future.

Currently, all you can do is play a "survival mode" and see how long you can survive for! I'm aiming to update this as regularly as I can, so please be patient. In the meantime, see what you can break or give me feedback on what you'd like to see in this mode before I work on the campaign!

Please provide feedback on our server: https://discord.gg/DsJRKs965c

Here's the full patch notes:

V.0.0.1 Beta Playtest

NEW

Upgraded from GMS2 to Unity 2020.3.26f1

Respawn Invulnerability Timer

Automatic V-Sync

Random Asteroid Spawning

Native 1080p/60fps Support

CHANGES

Story mode is removed

Settings menu is removed

Music is removed

Dying no longer resets the level

Player speed slightly increased

Asteroid speed majorly increased

Improved the scoring system

BUGS

Several crash issues solved with the Unity remake

KNOWN ISSUES