RPG Architect update for 21 May 2024

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14435858 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

  • Fixed an issue with items not properly removing from inventory.
  • Fixed an issue with battle backdrop elements not rendering appropriately.
  • Fixed an issue with loading state data not updating switches/variables.

