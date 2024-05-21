PATCH NOTES 1.0.1

Hello Survivors,
New Features
- Mouse Icon in Closet/D-Pad Navigation:
- 🖱️ Added a mouse icon in the closet and on the D-Pad to indicate the presence of more skins. This will help players easily navigate and discover all available skins.
Improvements
- Enhanced Ghosts Behavior:
- 👻 Improved the ghosts to deal damage earlier in their encounter. This adjustment is aimed at increasing the challenge and intensity of ghost interactions.
Bug Fixes
- Endings Guide Display Issue:
- 📜 Fixed an issue where the endings guide was not showing properly after completing the game and reopening it. Players can now view the endings guide correctly after finishing the game.
We appreciate your continued support and feedback. Enjoy the updated version of the game! 🚀
