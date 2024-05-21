The Old Guard Crashes Into School!



The old guard has entered the (school) building! The two veterans from Flying Red Barrel, Bourbon and Grain, are now available to play for owners of the Bourbon & Grain Character Pack! The School Crashers event has also returned!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2989310/100_Orange_Juice__Bourbon__Grain_Character_Pack/

Bourbon

The soulful pilot longs for a time when the skies are free again. Leader of the Resistance from Flying Red Barrel, Bourbon brings unique tactical skills into play. His gruff voice is perfected by Mamiya Yasuhiro (Hugo Kupka in Final Fantasy XVI, Gigantomachia in Boku no Hero Academia, Viviano Westwood in JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken Part 6: Stone Ocean Part 2)!



+0/+1/-1, 7 HP, REC 6

Every time you take damage in battle, lose 1 max HP (down to 3) until KO'd.

Hyper: Heart of Resistance (BOOST)

Lvl 2, Cost: 20

Target another active player. Next time they are challenged or challenge a unit while you are active, take their place in the battle. Gain +3 ATK, DEF and EVD at the start of the battle. You may only have this effect on one player at a time.

Character Design: Junpyon

Character Art: Coffgirl

Hyper Illustration: Junpyon

Grain

Malt's right hand man at the Guild, Grain will give your performance a cool evaluation, but he can also bring out some serious firepower! Grain is voiced by Yamazaki Takumi (Kawakami Bansai in Gintama, Isamu in Macross Plus, Nano in Togainu no Chi, and many more!)



+1/+2/-2, 5 HP, REC: 6

-1 MOV. Gain a Cannonball Counter upon playing a card.

Hyper: All Guns at the Ready (Event)

Lvl 3, Cost: 30

Pay all stocked Cannonball Counters. Deal 1 damage to a random enemy. If the enemy is KO'd, gain 1 Win and Stars equal to 10x their level. Repeat this once for every Cannonball Counter paid.

Character Design: Junpyon

Character Art: Coffgirl

Hyper Illustration: Junpyon

School is Back in Session!

The anniversary fun continues with a much requested re-run of the School Crashers event! Collect pieces of NoName in fun Playground minigames to clear the event!

The event runs until June 16!

School Crashers has no new rewards this time, and is automatically finished if you have done so previously.

New Save System!

While this update may not be flashy, it'll hopefully make the game more robust to play for a long, long time! We've overhauled the game's save system with the new system we trialed in the second Bounty Hunt beta.

The save files are now found in a "save" folder in the game's installation folder. They are further separated into folders by your Steam user ID, and all 3 user profiles have a separate save file. The big benefit of this is that family sharing and similar scenarios will no longer overwrite your save file as it's based on your Steam ID. The new format of the save files should also make them way more safe against save corruption, keeping your progress more secure.

Graphics Engine Upgrade

The graphics engine in 100% Orange Juice has been overhauled to use OpenGL 3.3! It's a big change which completes the removal of any windows-only code from the game, but you shouldn't notice any immediate difference from it.

In the future, this makes new effects and features possible, possibly even new kinds of mods. Eventually this will enable us to release the game on other platforms besides Windows as well!

Full patch notes for the update can be found on the Steam forums, as usual.