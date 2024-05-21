Patch v20.2 - Bugfixes and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 14435544 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

We pushed a patch with a few fixes and improvements- please let us know if you experience any issues with the new changes:

CHANGED: Art Exhibit final room/fight has been simplified, the lava floor traps have been disabled

CHANGED: Reduced enemy detection range (from 1800 units to 1600 units)

CHANGED: Perfect dodge now replenishes more stamina (from 20 to 30)

CHANGED: Physical animation removed when grappling, which should make it less buggy

FIXED: Respawning with a secondary (but primary equipped) will cause the secondary to be on the character without being usable

FIXED: Auto-aimed bullets sometimes don’t hit and shoot above enemies (usually when diving)

FIXED: Enemies will start flying randomly after vaulting or dropping down

FIXED: Enemies/player can shoot through walls in Art Exhibit maze

Optimized framerate in Art Exhibit level

Thank you again for all the feedback, and we hope you're enjoying the new changes!

