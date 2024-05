Share · View all patches · Build 14435444 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy

You can now rebind the keys for:

Move Left

Move Right

Look Up

Look Down

Drop Through (a platform)

Menu Navigate Up

Menu Navigate Down

Minor fix: Orbited orbs orbit speed is affected by the MultiplySpeed instruction.

Also, I've added a new instruction in the Senses section: OrbActive(Orb orb) .

This returns "true" if the input orb is active, and "false" if the input orb has been destroyed / it's lifespan has run out.

Cheers,

Isaac