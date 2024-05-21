Patch Notes for May 21

Changes:

Added death count to the in-game options screen (this is not visible from the options accessed from the title screen). Added additional guide images to Stage 11.

3.Reversed the interaction effect for lighting fires (fires now light up when interacted with).

Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed a bug where the character sprite would disappear after landing from a jump in Stage 11.

2. Fixed an issue where entering and exiting the first stage before hitting the save point would return the player to the first save point.

3. Expanded the range of the teleport gimmick in mid-air in Stage 12.

4. Fixed a bug where objects requiring interaction would not reset or interact correctly upon stage reset.

5. Fixed an issue where new save points were not properly saved during stage resets.