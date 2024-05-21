Room 14 has released

Hello

I have been working on a new game for a month or so now and I am now releasing it.

What comes with Room 14:

an endless Highschool with spot the difference gameplay

7 different shaders

30 anomalies

-Realistic art style

About:

You are inside an endless high school but there is a way you can escape. Search in the hallways of the school and find the changes within them to reach Room 14.

If you find anomalies, turn around!

If you think the room is normal continue to the exit.

To get to Room 14.

Room 14 is a small walking simulator inspired by the backrooms and liminal spaces.

Steam page link: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2976500/Room_14/