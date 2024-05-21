 Skip to content

StarCrawlers Chimera update for 21 May 2024

Update to v1.1.3

Build 14435236 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 00:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Small update to do some fixes, make some changes, and up some loot drop chances.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a returning issue with text input on the Feedback form when playing with permanent freelook enabled.

Changes:

  • Drop chances on contract rewards for psykers & smarties have been increased.
  • Major Breach rooms in the Bio Labs are now marked on the map.
  • Corpses have been added to the end game in areas where you’re going to want corpses.
  • Dark Portals now summon a different type of enemy that lonely Thought Leaders will like. Everyone else will hate it.

