Post-Launch 0.96.23 Update

Hello you dastardly dogs. You dastardly Rhapsodogs. Who I love very much.

Thank you for playing and enjoying Athenian Rhapsody! I can see through my epic wizard powers that you are all making, stacking, and trading many Rhapsodies! Yippee!!! You've also helped me find some bugs, and in this update I aim to fix many! Please look through them!

And if I messed anything up, PLEASE LET ME KNOW I did that last time and you guys did, and I patched it

3 Stacked Badge shows up as the middle stacked Rhapsody's Badge twice

Forgot to add Dr.Illness to the epilogue, uh, I mean... He was just really hard to find. Made him easier to find.

Horatio's battle basketball minigame should stop not registering shots, if this is not the case check that you're on 0.96.23 and then let me know!

Tundra Badge Guy Goes Away, for real this time (he tricked me last time)

Giga Franklin was showing up as befriended in stacked lullaby Rhapsodies

Richard chase audio cutting out after player death

Inconsistencies with Nylons BURST information

Removed Johnson's mustache

If you play a normal game up to the Fantasy RPG, quit the game in the middle of it, and without closing the game or anything, play the entire game in Lullaby up to the Fantasy RPG Quest section again, without closing the game, you will get softlocked. You could fix this by closing and opening the game, and I don't know how many people realistically can encounter this, but it's fixed now.

Crabmeat crash when fighting the Burgizzalard. I should honestly have just added his logic in for being a follower but that takes some artwork manpower and I want to fix bugs for you guys first. Maybe soon...

Activating Chill Mode Marker (very tiny, shows up in the Narration, please use Chill Mode instead of complaining online about difficulty its a hard game there's no shame in it I literally use Chill Mode just to enjoy the game sometimes so I don't have to lock in) shows up as you defeating The Burgizzalard instead. If you used Chill Mode, take advantage of this exploit and flex!

Made Cornball's IBS activate your system's smell emitters

Please use Chill Mode

Dying with Swim Gear as Female Cornball crash

Removed Herobrine

Use Chill Mode do not complain online - Thunder Goober

Swimming not working with D-Pad

Fixed The Hero not fighting you if you kill Scrut'nhaus'r

Added Johnson's mustache

I'm still working on the Steam Deck achievements thing - I think its a Linux issue, and there aren't really many people I know to ask about this in terms of GameMaker but I'm workin' on it and will have it resolved soon!!!

Thanks guys!