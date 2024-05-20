 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW update for 20 May 2024

Partial Update Corrections

Build 14434883 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 23:19:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where the display of air brakes for some vehicles was showing as 0 on the monitor device.
-Fixed a malfunction where the cab door windows of the Series 50000 could not be operated.
-Corrected the reversal of the left and right operations for the cab door of the Series 50000.
-Reduced the frequency of last-minute boarding on limited-express trains.

Original text (Japanese)
一部修正アップデート
・モニタ装置内の表示で一部車両の空気制動の表示が0になっていた不具合を修正しました。
・50000形の乗務員室扉窓の開閉操作ができない不具合を修正しました。
・乗務員室扉開閉操作で50000形では左右逆になっていたのを修正しました。
・特急での駆け込み乗車の頻度を下げました。

Changed files in this update

Windows TRAIN CREW Prologue Content Depot 1618291
  • Loading history…
