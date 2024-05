Share · View all patches · Build 14434713 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 23:19:09 UTC by Wendy

In a sadistic commitment to rewriting user interface code, I've finally completed the update to allow full controller support. Easily swap between tools and use joysticks to control your movement and camera.

I think it feels pretty good and intuitive to use, but please reach out to me if you have any issues or suggestions!

Thanks for playing my game - you all rock :)

-Thomas