- Added a continue system so you can restart from several checkpoints in the middle of the game.
- Implemented achievements.
- In addition, we have adjusted several game balances such as stage structure.
Undulations update for 20 May 2024
Added continuity system and achievements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2768151
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2768152
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update