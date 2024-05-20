 Skip to content

Undulations update for 20 May 2024

Added continuity system and achievements

20 May 2024

  • Added a continue system so you can restart from several checkpoints in the middle of the game.
  • Implemented achievements.
  • In addition, we have adjusted several game balances such as stage structure.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2768151
macOS Depot 2768152
