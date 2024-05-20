Made Marion EA Patch 1.1

Made Marion Early Access Patch 1.1 has been released. This is a small bug fix and asset improvement patch to the existing Made Marion EA content. Here are the notes:

Replaced Alvin's sexy silhouette with the new style.

Improved enchanted arrow graphics during the Tournament.

Fixed several missing and incorrect dialog tags.

Changed line, "Hey, hey, you're ok" during Solstice Celebration to be less anachronistic.

Fixed missing punctuation in the line "Only one way to make sure they're the best"...

Removed an accidental reference to angels. Not that anything would stop Robin from calling Marion an angel if they existed in this world, but they don't.

Changed "Nell's council" to "Nell's counsel." Nell deserves her own council, but alas, she does not have one.

Replaced river ambience at the training ground with a gentler, babbling brook sound.

If you have any problems or spot any additional typos or bugs, do not hesitate to post on our discussion board!

We are working hard on Will's route and have a tentative release for this summer. We will let you know as soon as we have a more solid release date. Thanks so much for your support and your patience with our Covid-disabled development process!