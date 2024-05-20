v0.72.3 - Hotfixes & Key Redemption!

New Features
- Keys can now be redeemed using the Shop button in the main menu
- First time plays will now get popups introducing them to certain features of the game
- Popups UI visual improvements
- Added a new song to the apartment room
- Hovering over cosmetics in the locker will now show a tooltip saying "Drag Me"
- Trying to login with an unverified account will now show a prompt offering a new verification email request
- Pressing the Exit button in the main menu will now show a popup asking you to confirm shutting the game down
Fixes
- Fixed certain cosmetics had glitchy physics (introduced in v0.72.2)
- Fixed animation issues with the jump
- Fixed loadout stats showing the wrong values on the sliders
- Fixed pressing ESC to leave the Locker would not work properly
- Fixed music would increase in volume when you exited the game (UI SFX will still increase - patch pending)
Adjustments
- Disabled HQ Player VFX due to instability
Changed files in this update