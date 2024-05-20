 Skip to content

FreeJack Online Playtest update for 20 May 2024

v0.72.3 - Hotfixes & Key Redemption!

v0.72.3 - Hotfixes & Key Redemption!

Build 14434570 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 23:09:14 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Keys can now be redeemed using the Shop button in the main menu
  • First time plays will now get popups introducing them to certain features of the game
  • Popups UI visual improvements
  • Added a new song to the apartment room
  • Hovering over cosmetics in the locker will now show a tooltip saying "Drag Me"
  • Trying to login with an unverified account will now show a prompt offering a new verification email request
  • Pressing the Exit button in the main menu will now show a popup asking you to confirm shutting the game down

Fixes

  • Fixed certain cosmetics had glitchy physics (introduced in v0.72.2)
  • Fixed animation issues with the jump
  • Fixed loadout stats showing the wrong values on the sliders
  • Fixed pressing ESC to leave the Locker would not work properly
  • Fixed music would increase in volume when you exited the game (UI SFX will still increase - patch pending)

Adjustments

  • Disabled HQ Player VFX due to instability

