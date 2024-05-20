 Skip to content

Demonheart: The Cursed Trial update for 20 May 2024

Update 1.20 - Trailer

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds the new trailer. It will play the first time you start the game without having watched it. After that, you can watch it again from the Extras section.

Chapter 5 will also come out soon, the aim is to get it published next Monday!

