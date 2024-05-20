Update 1.20 - Trailer

This update adds the new trailer. It will play the first time you start the game without having watched it. After that, you can watch it again from the Extras section.
Chapter 5 will also come out soon, the aim is to get it published next Monday!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update