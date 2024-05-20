Update 0.5.55 - new unit - Miner #20

Added
- new character - miner
Improved
- the woodcutter builds a statue
- change of experience level
- more random items
- animation of item appearance
- new look of the lumberjack's hut
- reaching and moving the window
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added
Improved
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update