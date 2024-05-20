 Skip to content

Folk Origin update for 20 May 2024

Update 0.5.55 - new unit - Miner #20

Build 14433300

Added

  • new character - miner

Improved

  • the woodcutter builds a statue
  • change of experience level
  • more random items
  • animation of item appearance
  • new look of the lumberjack's hut
  • reaching and moving the window

