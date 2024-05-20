Patch 1.1 - Stabilizing the End

Hello everyone!

We recently took all of Dex' old games over to the Duality Beyond Studios account. While Sirius Online is being taken off sale completely, we decided to take up the opportunity to give AOTFA some last points of love before we move on to our newer games.

Patch 1.1 thus, contains a few Engine updates to allow the game running with more than 1.5GB RAM and not crash in unsupported resolutions.

We also reduced the game's price to 1,99$, to reflect the age and state of this game.

Feel free to join the Discord and take a look at our newest endeavours: beyond.frontiers and TinyDACHI