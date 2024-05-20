 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sirius: Age of the Free Agents update for 20 May 2024

Patch 1.1 - Stabilizing the End

Share · View all patches · Build 14433215 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 21:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We recently took all of Dex' old games over to the Duality Beyond Studios account. While Sirius Online is being taken off sale completely, we decided to take up the opportunity to give AOTFA some last points of love before we move on to our newer games.

Patch 1.1 thus, contains a few Engine updates to allow the game running with more than 1.5GB RAM and not crash in unsupported resolutions.

We also reduced the game's price to 1,99$, to reflect the age and state of this game.

Feel free to join the Discord and take a look at our newest endeavours: beyond.frontiers and TinyDACHI

  • the DualityBeyond Team

Changed files in this update

Windows The Night Content Depot 601521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link