Jumping Orb update for 20 May 2024

Buildings Makeover Update

Jumping Orb update for 20 May 2024

Buildings Makeover Update

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • 3 upgrades were added for the box.
  • 5 helpers were added to open the box.
  • Improvements were made to clicks to open the box.
  • Skins were added for the character Bob.
  • The lobby was changed.
  • Portals were added to access different minigames.
  • 3 upgrades were added for the orb machine.
  • A new building was added to apply a multiplier when collecting orbs.

Balance changes:

  • More uses were added to the scrap material.
  • The collection speed of the orb machine was increased to x2.
  • The box now opens 20% slower.

Bug fixes:

  • The issue of menus extending beyond the screen was fixed.
  • The bug of central menus tilting was corrected.
  • The bug of the skin machine that caused orbs to be taken without receiving the skin was fixed.
  • A loading screen was added to address some FPS drops.

