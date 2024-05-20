Buildings Makeover Update

New features:
- 3 upgrades were added for the box.
- 5 helpers were added to open the box.
- Improvements were made to clicks to open the box.
- Skins were added for the character Bob.
- The lobby was changed.
- Portals were added to access different minigames.
- 3 upgrades were added for the orb machine.
- A new building was added to apply a multiplier when collecting orbs.
Balance changes:
- More uses were added to the scrap material.
- The collection speed of the orb machine was increased to x2.
- The box now opens 20% slower.
Bug fixes:
- The issue of menus extending beyond the screen was fixed.
- The bug of central menus tilting was corrected.
- The bug of the skin machine that caused orbs to be taken without receiving the skin was fixed.
- A loading screen was added to address some FPS drops.
Changed files in this update