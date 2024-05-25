 Skip to content

Bodacious Agents update for 25 May 2024

bug fixes, and small update

Build 14433096 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 16:19:05 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

in this update
-bug fixes
-moved some outfits around
-added new outfits
-added a text pop up were players were getting lost
-changed the particle effect on the jump pad to make it more clear
there will be an update to the demo coming soon

