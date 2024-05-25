bug fixes, and small update

in this update
-bug fixes
-moved some outfits around
-added new outfits
-added a text pop up were players were getting lost
-changed the particle effect on the jump pad to make it more clear
there will be an update to the demo coming soon
in this update
Changed files in this update