Version 0.741 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
- FIXED | Zor would not re-activate
- FIXED | Bladder Boss crusher detection and not being able to leave the fight. Many other adjustments and fixes.
- FIXED | Lung Cell located in the bottom left area could not be saved.
- ADDED | Tapping Tablet Menu button will instantly consume a pre-selected tablet. To pre-select a tablet, open Tablet menu and highlight a tablet.
- Other Miscellaneous Adjustments and Bug Fixes.
Changed files in this update