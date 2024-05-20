 Skip to content

BioGun update for 20 May 2024

Version 0.741 is LIVE!

Build 14433035 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 22:09:06 UTC

Version 0.741 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

  • FIXED | Zor would not re-activate
  • FIXED | Bladder Boss crusher detection and not being able to leave the fight. Many other adjustments and fixes.
  • FIXED | Lung Cell located in the bottom left area could not be saved.
  • ADDED | Tapping Tablet Menu button will instantly consume a pre-selected tablet. To pre-select a tablet, open Tablet menu and highlight a tablet.
  • Other Miscellaneous Adjustments and Bug Fixes.

