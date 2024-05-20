Task Force 0.6.3.2034

This update fixes a critical issue with water replication. There were some inconsistencies with the networking between servers and clients with these new movement mechanics, so now these issues have been addressed. We've also utilized the integrated water system that comes with the engine for determining water depth which means custom water volumes are no longer required since everything just automatically works now.

We've addressed another issue with workshop maps that prevented certain engine assets from loading due to the content not being part of the game. Now workshop mappers should be able to utilize all types of water assets without having any broken materials after cooking and uploading your map.