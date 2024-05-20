 Skip to content

AI Roguelite 2D update for 20 May 2024

Various fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14432815 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 21:26:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Unstuck

Added an Unstuck feature from in-game Options which you can use if you became stuck inside an object (collision glitch)

Flip horizontally

Fixed "Flip Player X" by replacing it with the working version in the world editor. You can now horizontally flip and regenerate the animation of any animated entity, in case they were facing the wrong way.

Quests fix

Fixed a serious issue where trying to get a new side quest would throw an error if you didn't yet visit all sublocations. This fix applies for all new games. For a workaround when loading an older save, first visit all the town's sublocations before trying to get a new quest from an NPC.

Misc
  • Fixed sublocation walls not using customized wall/pillar texture
  • Fixed y-sorting flashing for followers when going to a new location and when NPCs or enemies used a pounce attack
  • Reduced incidence of free cloud saying "[Player]" when generating conversation options
  • Fixed bug where story-acquired item image didn't update if you already equipped it
  • Temporarily removed new character as an event check because it's a nuisance and not working as intended

