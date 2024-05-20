Various fixes

Unstuck

Added an Unstuck feature from in-game Options which you can use if you became stuck inside an object (collision glitch)

Flip horizontally

Fixed "Flip Player X" by replacing it with the working version in the world editor. You can now horizontally flip and regenerate the animation of any animated entity, in case they were facing the wrong way.

Quests fix

Fixed a serious issue where trying to get a new side quest would throw an error if you didn't yet visit all sublocations. This fix applies for all new games. For a workaround when loading an older save, first visit all the town's sublocations before trying to get a new quest from an NPC.

Misc