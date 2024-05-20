 Skip to content

Third Crisis update for 20 May 2024

1.0.2 (Bugfix Patch)

Build 14432814 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 00:33:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added GAG Captain Armor for Throb in the Gear Shop.
  • Fixed Jewel Peitho being a black box.
  • Fixed a possible softlock in the first finale fight.
  • Fixed being able to walk out of bounds in the finale fights.
  • Fixed an issue with the analytics option breaking the options menu if disabled.
  • Fixed an issue where equipping the bandana on Throb would make him invisible.
  • Fixed a big pathfinding issue where enemies wouldn't move if they couldn't reach their desired point. Now they will get as close as they can.
  • Fixed an issue where combat would sometimes play the wrong music after a fight is completed.

