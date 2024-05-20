 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Invaders Tower Defense Online Playtest update for 20 May 2024

0.625 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14432795 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greed Jar, Increased value: 300% > 280%

Fixed bug that caused the game to start automatically in private rooms.

Fixed the bug that caused the room to not be configured correctly when accessed from the lobby.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2876121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link