new unlockable 10 dog skins and 2 mutations has been updated

[Skin: Dogs]

Maltese, Dachshund, Bichon, Poodle, Poodle (white), Chihuahua, Bulldog, Siberian Husky, Welsh Corgi, Beagle

[Mutations]



Glass Ceiling

'There is an invisible wall!'

Controlling the box creates a ceiling

※Be careful not to break the glass!

ANIMAL

'Where is SHAKE?'

box control is restricted