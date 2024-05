Share · View all patches · Build 14432724 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 15:06:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you everyone who has been enjoying ORCS MUST DIE! 3 since our latest update!

Our latest hotfix that is now live addresses the following:

Fixed crashes some players were seeing in joining co-op games

Addressed issues around DLC availability when purchasing the Complete Bundle on the Epic Games Store

We appreciate your continued support.