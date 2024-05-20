 Skip to content

Mythical Mayhem update for 20 May 2024

Mythical Mayhem Version 1.2.0.0 Release Notes

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Enhancements based on user feedback

  • Easy mode is now much easier: you will now draw 6 cards a turn and all Foes are worth an extra 3 XP.

Enhancements

  • Some text improvements.

