Open Mod 2024.2.21 [20-May-2024]

Build 14432490 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 20:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

-fixed a game-breaking issue where Extraction game mode was not in sync for all players but the non host players would be 5 seconds behind

-fixed an issue where if a player shot a dead ragdoll there would be multiple squish sounds playing, making an annoying sound

-fixed an issue where in Extraction victory screen, if the player looted too many items, the Collect rewards button would be barely visible behind the loot entries

Added/Changed:

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around