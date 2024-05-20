 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Open Mod update for 20 May 2024

Open Mod 2024.2.21 [20-May-2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 14432490 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 20:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-fixed a game-breaking issue where Extraction game mode was not in sync for all players but the non host players would be 5 seconds behind

-fixed an issue where if a player shot a dead ragdoll there would be multiple squish sounds playing, making an annoying sound

-fixed an issue where in Extraction victory screen, if the player looted too many items, the Collect rewards button would be barely visible behind the loot entries

Added/Changed:

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1591681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link