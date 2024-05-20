----- Patch 1.1 Major Update -----
- Major Overhaul in Graphics and Gameplay.
- Major Memory Leak issues fixed.
- Fixed Crashing Issues reported where the game crashes after exiting Character Customizer Window.
- Game Fixed on low end devices. Major Stutters and Lags are Mostly Fixed.
- Added New Assets in the level.
- The Character Customizer UI has been updated. Now the player can customize the character more easily.
- Mirrors which created more stutters in Update 1.04 have now been fixed. Please refer to the Minimum System Requirements to get the best Performance. Get it here
- The game size have been reduced from before.
- More Story Dialogues are Added.
- Textures are Remapped and reduced in size with little to no quality reduction.
Changed files in this update