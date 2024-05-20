 Skip to content

MAJOR CockHero Battle Rookie update for 20 May 2024

----- Patch 1.1 -----

----- Patch 1.1 Major Update -----

  • Major Overhaul in Graphics and Gameplay.
  • Major Memory Leak issues fixed.
  • Fixed Crashing Issues reported where the game crashes after exiting Character Customizer Window.
  • Game Fixed on low end devices. Major Stutters and Lags are Mostly Fixed.
  • Added New Assets in the level.
  • The Character Customizer UI has been updated. Now the player can customize the character more easily.
  • Mirrors which created more stutters in Update 1.04 have now been fixed. Please refer to the Minimum System Requirements to get the best Performance. Get it here
  • The game size have been reduced from before.
  • More Story Dialogues are Added.
  • Textures are Remapped and reduced in size with little to no quality reduction.

