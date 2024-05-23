Kitty Reclamation!

GAMEPLAY
Kitties reclaim parts of the map over time
If an area kitties are reclaiming is guarded the guards fight over it
You start with 4 birds now
Level scaled all director events
Your army is now a bit faster
The Phoenix fits into the birdhouse
Guarding birds return to their post after fighting
The tutorial now teaches more about the Army
Birds will no longer chase the caterpillar across the map
Buffed all army helmets
Buffed the tornado
ENEMIES
New canon enemy in difficulty 3 zones
Caterpillars are now twice as fast
WEAPONS
Bombs fling enemies
ITEMS
Made squirrel mounds more rare
The trap chest teleport is even more rare
BUILDINGS
Added more birdcages to the map
New camp in a desert oasis
GRAPHICS
Made the void ceiling look better
UI
You can move guarding birds using the map
There’s a red circle over threatened parts of the map
Guarding birds have a map icon
Tutorial texts are easier to read
The map has a key
When a bird is guarding they have an icon above their head
In the Army Manager there’s an icon for when a bird is guarding
Updated escape menu teleport button placement
Fixed escape menu button colors being wonky
FIXED BUGS
Optimized chunk loading
newest updates additions
Fixed getting off a horse while dead causing god mode
Fixed the birdzooka exploding on you
Fixed caterpillars duping items
Fixed another game breaking respawn bug
Changed files in this update