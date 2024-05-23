Kitty Reclamation!

Share · View all patches · Build 14432400 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

GAMEPLAY

Kitties reclaim parts of the map over time

If an area kitties are reclaiming is guarded the guards fight over it

You start with 4 birds now

Level scaled all director events

Your army is now a bit faster

The Phoenix fits into the birdhouse

Guarding birds return to their post after fighting

The tutorial now teaches more about the Army

Birds will no longer chase the caterpillar across the map

Buffed all army helmets

Buffed the tornado

ENEMIES

New canon enemy in difficulty 3 zones

Caterpillars are now twice as fast

WEAPONS

Bombs fling enemies

ITEMS

Made squirrel mounds more rare

The trap chest teleport is even more rare

BUILDINGS

Added more birdcages to the map

New camp in a desert oasis

GRAPHICS

Made the void ceiling look better

UI

You can move guarding birds using the map

There’s a red circle over threatened parts of the map

Guarding birds have a map icon

Tutorial texts are easier to read

The map has a key

When a bird is guarding they have an icon above their head

In the Army Manager there’s an icon for when a bird is guarding

Updated escape menu teleport button placement

Fixed escape menu button colors being wonky

FIXED BUGS

Optimized chunk loading

Fixed getting off a horse while dead causing god mode

Fixed the birdzooka exploding on you

Fixed caterpillars duping items

Fixed another game breaking respawn bug