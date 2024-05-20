 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BUMS update for 20 May 2024

New map added!

Share · View all patches · Build 14432384 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 21:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new cassette has been added and it will be quite easy to find!
  • Added many templates to new levels (this is why the size of the game has increased dramatically)
  • Added new interactive items
  • Fixed some bugs
    ..

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2710421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link