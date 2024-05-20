 Skip to content

Plains of Pain update for 20 May 2024

Patch v0.5.14

Patch v0.5.14 · Last edited 20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've patched a few next things, thanks to your feedback, guys!

  • Changed: built walls no longer attract enemies
  • Added: tolerance for 1-2 unwanted attacks to allies
  • Removed/Fixed: claim option for Wastelander Shack
  • Changed: player spawn (starting) radius is just around the Frank and Ron's camp, no more spawning in the middle of the nowhere for new players (for now)
  • Added: more starting items for easy and very easy difficulty
  • Changed: Default difficulty now is Rookie, and not True Wastelander .. but we recommend to switch it to True Wastelander anyway :P
  • Added: Leather Bottle can be crafted using Bone Knife or Rusty Knife now ..

Thanks guys for absolutely amazing support of our game!
Have a nice day to you all!

