Patch v0.5.14

Build 14432313 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy

We've patched a few next things, thanks to your feedback, guys!

Changed: built walls no longer attract enemies

Added: tolerance for 1-2 unwanted attacks to allies

Removed/Fixed: claim option for Wastelander Shack

Changed: player spawn (starting) radius is just around the Frank and Ron's camp, no more spawning in the middle of the nowhere for new players (for now)

Added: more starting items for easy and very easy difficulty

Changed: Default difficulty now is Rookie, and not True Wastelander .. but we recommend to switch it to True Wastelander anyway :P

Added: Leather Bottle can be crafted using Bone Knife or Rusty Knife now ..

Thanks guys for absolutely amazing support of our game!

Have a nice day to you all!