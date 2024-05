Share · View all patches · Build 14432287 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 19:59:08 UTC by Wendy

-Import statements are now ignored by the game.

-Removed the commas in the print output.

-Debug_2 and Benchmark pages can now be reached through the contents page.

-Some minor documentation improvements.

-Fixed binding the left mouse button as the menu key.

-Fixed freeze when dragging a window with both mouse buttons.

-Fixed right clicking till() leading to the pumpkin page.