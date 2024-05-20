- Added FluidValve component
- Added AngularVelocitySensor
- Improved histogram / eye adaptation algo to prevent sudden exposure variation when looking at some bright things like the Sun or SpotLights at certain angles
- Improved network versioning system
- Added Archean-data/server/mods.txt, deprecated Archean-data/mods.txt
- Fixed Thrusters plasma exposure
- Bugfix Adventure Mode Blueprint Spawn requiring impossible to obtain 'Dashboard' component. Now only requires to have a DashboardTool but won't consume it
- Bugfix Adventure Mode Blueprint Spawn requiring impossible to obtain 'Build' component
- Bugfix Adventure Mode Blueprint Spawn failing with brand new cable spools
Archean update for 20 May 2024
Patch notes May 20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
64-bit Depot 2941661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update