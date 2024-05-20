Patch notes May 20

 Skip to content

Archean update for 20 May 2024

20 May 2024

  • Added FluidValve component
  • Added AngularVelocitySensor
  • Improved histogram / eye adaptation algo to prevent sudden exposure variation when looking at some bright things like the Sun or SpotLights at certain angles
  • Improved network versioning system
  • Added Archean-data/server/mods.txt, deprecated Archean-data/mods.txt
  • Fixed Thrusters plasma exposure
  • Bugfix Adventure Mode Blueprint Spawn requiring impossible to obtain 'Dashboard' component. Now only requires to have a DashboardTool but won't consume it
  • Bugfix Adventure Mode Blueprint Spawn requiring impossible to obtain 'Build' component
  • Bugfix Adventure Mode Blueprint Spawn failing with brand new cable spools

