Version 1.0.5

Fixed the error in the spinning orb trap, where some electric spheres remained without collision, only the first one which should not contain colliders to make it easier for the player to step on the square block and not be so punitive.

Removed 1 spinning blade from level 49, slightly changing the difficulty.

Fixed the bug where the options chosen such as vibrate, shake and full screen were not marked on the options screen.

Fixed bug where after choosing an option or leaving a menu screen, it was still possible to execute commands, affecting several menu screens.

Fixed a bug where, when returning to the menu and quickly pressing Esc on the keyboard or B on the controller, the cursor was in the wrong place.

It is only possible to pause the game, if Squab is alive, after the fade when entering the level and before opening the door.

The hat you choose is now stored once you've chosen it, so you don't have to choose it again every time you play.

In the stage selection, the last stage is also stored, so you don't have to go through all the stages to choose the last one, for example.