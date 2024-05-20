Release Notes #58 (Version: 1.0.8906.28138)

Changes:
- Icon for trade convoys on map changed from black cube to ship silhouette
- Redesigned Reports Menu to use icons that represent the reports.
Bug Fixes:
- If building 2 fort levels from a region, only 1 was added when completed.
- When unit upgraded to new Armor level, the Small Arms Rating wasn't getting updated.
- If "No PearlHarbor Option" was selected, Japan was attacking USA sooner than intended. The Option was intended to prevent the Japanese from attacking when they did, but this option was meant to release American Forces, and prevent Japan from attacking until they had a more secure position. The option should now do this. Note: Even if this option is turned on, there is a 2% chance that the USA will join the war each turn after 12/5/41.
