Final Boss Update

The final boss is now complete, as well as the entirety of the main story. You can now reach the top of the branch and confront Shade!

On top of the final boss, the entirety of Burning Branch’s main story is now complete. So you’ll be able to play until you hit credits!

Now obviously this is a huge milestone in Burning Branch’s development! I’m sure some of you might be wondering when Burning Branch will be coming out of Early Access. The answer is Soon. There are three more patches I’ll have to do before I consider this game complete.

The first is a patch that completes both the keepsake system, and wraps up the side character stories that are wrapped up in those keepsakes.

The second will be a Demo for the game, that will likely come with the final balance changes.

The last is the completion of the Contract system, which will give some more endgame replayability to the game. This will coincide with the full release of Burning Branch.

I’d like to thank everyone who’s been around for the development of Burning Branch. Just a few more patches and the game will be complete!