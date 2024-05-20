Even more bug fixes, plus a few features that will help mitigate some ongoing issues.
There's really just one thing in here that was critical enough for me to do another hotfix, can you tell what it is?
I also have some other good news for Chinese players; the Chinese translation of the story is reportedly almost finished. Hopefully I can get it into the game soon. Thanks for your patience! Sorry for the wait!
据报道，这个故事的中文翻译即将完成。 希望我能尽快让他们进入游戏。 谢谢你的耐心！ 抱歉，久等了！
You won't be able to play with people on a different version, so be sure to update!
1.0.0.8 Patch Notes
- Your game will now save a separate, local "backup" save in case Steam Cloud decides to overwrite your save.
There is currently nothing in game yet that will let you choose a save file, but if you've lost progress, you can go to your backup save file at
C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local\RabbitSteel
And copy "SaveFileBackup" into "SaveFile".
- Moving your character using your mouse now works differently during Turbulent Winds
The "deadzone" is greatly increased, and it always works like the "Static" setting of the mouse. An arrow appears showing how far you have to drag the mouse to slide in that direction.
- Added config setting for Switch controllers
This isn't in the options screen, it is a toggle you can change in your configsettings.ini, where it will swap "A"/"B" and "X"/"Y" to match a Switch Pro Controller. Look for "switchControllerDisplay" in
C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local\RabbitSteel\SaveFileNonSynced\config.ini
This setting isn't synced via Steam Cloud.
Fixed issue where the lobby list would sometimes show lobbies from players on a different version from you (and sometimes crash your game doing so)
Fixed issue where changing the max number of players while in a lobby wouldn't have any effect
Fixed issue where players could get stuck in an infinite loop of rolling for loot if someone lagged
Fixed issue where, if you had set your input buffering very high, you would do an attack upon your character spawning in
Fixed issue where, when players left the game, other players might not be able to buy certain store items
Fixed issue where you couldn't queue an input for Defensive Special directly after using another move
Fixed issue where taking items that increased your max health could cause desyncs in health between players
Fixed issue where certain Haunted Set and Timegem Set items would give strength to abilities that did no damage
Fixed issue where extra DPS from levels were being calculated before the effect of items like Old Bonnet or Haunted Gloves, instead of after
Fixed issue where Heavyblade Rabbit's Special would jump into Karsi's damaging fire orb if you were holding down Change Target (the button that slows movement)
Fixed issue where Sniper Rabbit's Garnet Secondary would reset charges on Opal Special, even though it's not supposed to
Fixed issue where Aquamarine Bracelet would start on cooldown, even though it isn't supposed to
Starry Cloak will now always calculate after Quartz Shield (it depended on the order you picked the items up before)
Windbite Dagger will now always calculate after Twinstar Earrings (it depended on the order you picked the items up before)
Regen Potion will now always happen after any other loot effect that can restore your HP after battle
The base strength of any individual attack is now capped at 50000, to prevent overflows when sending information about it over the internet (Note, this is the BASE attack strength before critical hits, you can still crit for over 50000)
When you're using the "Bottom" setting for your Mini Hotbar, Charge effects have been moved from above the hotbar to below it
Fixed issue where one of the final boss's effects would look incorrect in Japanese
Fixed even more typos in various languages
