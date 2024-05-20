Share · View all patches · Build 14432012 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Even more bug fixes, plus a few features that will help mitigate some ongoing issues.

There's really just one thing in here that was critical enough for me to do another hotfix, can you tell what it is?

I also have some other good news for Chinese players; the Chinese translation of the story is reportedly almost finished. Hopefully I can get it into the game soon. Thanks for your patience! Sorry for the wait!

据报道，这个故事的中文翻译即将完成。 希望我能尽快让他们进入游戏。 谢谢你的耐心！ 抱歉，久等了！

You won't be able to play with people on a different version, so be sure to update!

1.0.0.8 Patch Notes

- Your game will now save a separate, local "backup" save in case Steam Cloud decides to overwrite your save.

There is currently nothing in game yet that will let you choose a save file, but if you've lost progress, you can go to your backup save file at

C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local\RabbitSteel

And copy "SaveFileBackup" into "SaveFile".

- Moving your character using your mouse now works differently during Turbulent Winds

The "deadzone" is greatly increased, and it always works like the "Static" setting of the mouse. An arrow appears showing how far you have to drag the mouse to slide in that direction.

Added config setting for Switch controllers

This isn't in the options screen, it is a toggle you can change in your configsettings.ini, where it will swap "A"/"B" and "X"/"Y" to match a Switch Pro Controller. Look for "switchControllerDisplay" in

C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local\RabbitSteel\SaveFileNonSynced\config.ini

This setting isn't synced via Steam Cloud.