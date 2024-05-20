 Skip to content

MAJOR Cine Tracer 2 update for 20 May 2024

Cine Tracer 2 "Editor Mode" Major Redesign

MAJOR Cine Tracer 2 update for 20 May 2024

Cine Tracer 2 has been fully redesigned with a focus on a new "Editor / Mouse Mode" that operates like Cine Tracer (original). The "First Person / Gamepad" mode has been mostly retired, while it is getting redesigned.

Up until now Cine Tracer 2 has been in experimental/prototype phase to test UE5 on different systems and to try new designs. This v0.6.0 update brings it closer to being production ready with a new "Project" system designed for longer term support.

The newly designed "Scenes and Shots" system allows for easier scene iteration and even animation between different scene states or "Shots."

In this release, only the first three lights and floating camera can have their parameters animated between shots. All objects location/position can be animated.

Cheers,

Matt

