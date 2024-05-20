 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet Prospector Playtest update for 20 May 2024

patch 20/05/24

Share · View all patches · Build 14431827 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

patch notes

. Fixed mining cargo crates
. fixed cargo crates in general. (They shouldn't bug out as much anymore. but keep an eye out if they do
and let me know)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2979061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link