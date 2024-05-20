Update Notes: 5/20/2024

A few updates based on community feedback and suggestions:
- Added a link to the Discord on the main menu
- Added total time for playlist if you've completed all levels within the playlist
- Added total time for the game if you've completed the game
- Prevent movement at the start of the level unless the movement is to begin running (helps when rebinding controls that are the same as preview level controls)
- Improved collision detection for kong vaults
- Added a hint / tutorial for level 1-16 to help if player falls into a pit instead of rolling successfully
- Fixed a bug in the Level Select UI where Found Items weren't displaying
Changed files in this update