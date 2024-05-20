 Skip to content

Parkour Legends update for 20 May 2024

Update Notes: 5/20/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14431727 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few updates based on community feedback and suggestions:

  • Added a link to the Discord on the main menu
  • Added total time for playlist if you've completed all levels within the playlist
  • Added total time for the game if you've completed the game
  • Prevent movement at the start of the level unless the movement is to begin running (helps when rebinding controls that are the same as preview level controls)
  • Improved collision detection for kong vaults
  • Added a hint / tutorial for level 1-16 to help if player falls into a pit instead of rolling successfully
  • Fixed a bug in the Level Select UI where Found Items weren't displaying

