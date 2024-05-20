Weekly Update

Howdy Outlaws!
This week's update introduces two new bullets. The Doodle Bullet is designed to provide support for all those 0 cost bullets and introduces a new keyword: SEARCH. For those familiar with card game terminology, SEARCH is used as a tutor. As the name suggests, it searches for a card in your deck, meeting a certain requirement. In the case of Doodle Bullet, it searches for a random bullet in your deck that costs 0 reserves, buffing it in the process.
By the way, Doodle Bullet was doodled in Sardinia, on a trip, in a car, with my laptop. So, if that's not a flavor win, I don't know what is. Because that's the cool thing about doodling; it doesn't matter the age, skill, place, or equipment, everyone can doodle.
Whats next
We are currently testing early versions of some new features; however, it will still take a while to bring them to a place where they are release-ready. If you have gathered some of the clues during the weekly updates, you might already have an idea of some of the things coming…
See you in the Frontier!
