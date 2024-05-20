 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 20 May 2024

Noble Fates 0.29.5.6 Released!

Build 14431655 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 18:46:09 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix for rare crash when Loading  

Expanded Prop Reachability  
Fix for Bug caused by Chimneys connected to Hearths  
Fix for bug caused by Pipes connected to Hearths```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

