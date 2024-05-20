UNCLE KENNY UPDATE 2.90: GRAPPLE HOOK UPDATE

ANOTHER SMALL PATCH PRE- ACT 3!!
Patch Notes:
The Grapple Hook now holds horizontal momentum after a swing for a brief time, and increases the potential jump height. I think this will hugely improve the feel of that section of the game. And now prepares the game for a grapple hook in Act 3. Get ready!!
Removed the coin paywall to the menu extras section, not sure why I ever added that because it never worked right, as well, re-recorded the voice line that plays in the room.
Fixed the blood output of the king snail, reduced his health a little as well.
Behind the scenes work so the file size is a little larger.
Removed the ability for users to get into a test area of Act 3.
THIS WILL PROBABLY BE THE LAST UPDATE BEFORE ACT 3 BUT WE'LL SEE, LOCK IN MFS ITS TIME TO GET CRAZY
