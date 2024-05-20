UNCLE KENNY UPDATE 2.90: GRAPPLE HOOK UPDATE

ANOTHER SMALL PATCH PRE- ACT 3!!

Patch Notes:

The Grapple Hook now holds horizontal momentum after a swing for a brief time, and increases the potential jump height. I think this will hugely improve the feel of that section of the game. And now prepares the game for a grapple hook in Act 3. Get ready!!

Removed the coin paywall to the menu extras section, not sure why I ever added that because it never worked right, as well, re-recorded the voice line that plays in the room.

Fixed the blood output of the king snail, reduced his health a little as well.

Behind the scenes work so the file size is a little larger.