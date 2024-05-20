 Skip to content

Uncle Kenny The Game update for 20 May 2024

UNCLE KENNY UPDATE 2.90: GRAPPLE HOOK UPDATE

ANOTHER SMALL PATCH PRE- ACT 3!!

Patch Notes:

  • The Grapple Hook now holds horizontal momentum after a swing for a brief time, and increases the potential jump height. I think this will hugely improve the feel of that section of the game. And now prepares the game for a grapple hook in Act 3. Get ready!!

  • Removed the coin paywall to the menu extras section, not sure why I ever added that because it never worked right, as well, re-recorded the voice line that plays in the room.

  • Fixed the blood output of the king snail, reduced his health a little as well.

  • Behind the scenes work so the file size is a little larger.

  • Removed the ability for users to get into a test area of Act 3.

THIS WILL PROBABLY BE THE LAST UPDATE BEFORE ACT 3 BUT WE'LL SEE, LOCK IN MFS ITS TIME TO GET CRAZY

